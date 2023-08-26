Sanjay Dutt To Play A Casanova In Dream Girl 2 Director's Next

There’s a piece of very exciting news for Sanjay Dutt’s fans! The wait is finally over and fans will be able to see Dutt on the big screen in a never-seen-before comic avatar. Media reports suggest that the renowned actor is teaming up with Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa for an upcoming Hindi film. An announcement on Instagram reveals that the film is going to be a comedy. The film promises to be a laughter-packed extravaganza, featuring Aparshakti Khurana alongside Dutt. In this yet-to-be-named comedy, Dutt will take on the role of a charming casanova. Set against the backdrop of extramarital affairs, the film shooting is scheduled to start in 2024.

According to some media reports, the film will also have a huge ensemble cast comprising the top comic artists of India joining Sanjay Dutt. It will be shot over approximately 30 to 40 days and there’s a quirky title in the works too.

Advertisement

Take a look:

His fans are excited as the seasoned actor known for his versatility and comic timing, will dive back into pure comedy. It’s been a while since he explored the comedy genre, and he’s raring to go. Pinkvilla reported that the film is going to be a twisted comedy, similar to the 2005 film No Entry. The film will have a bunch of younger actors being guided by Dutt. However, despite dealing with the subject of extramarital affairs, the film aims to become a family entertainer and will not get into the sleazy zone.