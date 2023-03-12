Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continue to reap money at the box office in its month-long run. The film, which has become a sensation among Shah Rukh Khan fans due to adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witty dialogues, an intriguing premise and chartbuster songs, is on its way to surpassing more milestones. Now, the actor is eagerly looking forward to his second film of the year, Jawan, which will be a pan-India film under the aegis of Atlee. As the excitement for the same continues to grow, another update has amped up the fans even more.

If recent reports by PeepingMoon were to be believed, Sanjay Dutt has joined the Jawan team to play an exciting cameo in Atlee’s thriller. The source close to the portal shared, “The casting for this brief but vital role has been quite difficult for Atlee, as it required an A-list star who had never appeared on screen alongside Shah Rukh. Allu Arjun was earlier offered this role, but he turned it down due to a scheduling conflict and his commitment to the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule. Shortly after Allu’s refusal, the makers went to Sanju Baba, and now he has agreed to do this role for SRK."

Sanjay Dutt is currently shooting for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in Kashmir and only after wrapping a major schedule of the film will Sanjay Dutt kickstart the Mumbai shoot. The report also stated the sets on which the SRK-Sanjay Dutt sequence will be shot is expected to be huge, giving it a large-scale touch to Atlee’s film.

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come".

Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover among others.

