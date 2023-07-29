Sanjay Dutt Turns 'Big Bull' For Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart'; First Look Out

Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 64th birthday on Saturday, July 29. On this special day, the makers of iSmart Shankar surprised fans by releasing Dutt’s first look from the upcoming film. It presents the actor in his never-seen-before avatar.

Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay Dutt looks ultra stylish in the poster in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. He is also seen smoking a cigar in the first-look poster, though all the guns are pointed towards him. It’s apparent through the poster that Sanjay Dutt is playing a powerful character. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed that Dutt’s character in the film will be called ‘Big Bull’.

Sharing his excitement for the film, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects".