Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Finally Making Baiju Bawra After ‘20 Years’ of Meticulous Planning

Filmmakers are often known to foster and plan projects for years enabling them to give audiences an experience like never before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, considered amongst one of the top directors in Indian cinema, is known for his grand and visually stunning productions. He is also known to nurture his passion projects for years before bringing them to life on the silver screen. Now, News18 Showsha has learnt that Bhansali has finally decided to bring Baiju Bawra to life after 20 years of “meticulous planning".

The last project that Bhansali nurtured in his mind for such a significant duration was Bajirao Mastani, a historical epic that he had envisioned making right after Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Now, after 20 years of meticulous planning, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to bring Baiju Bawra to life. While specific details surrounding the film are under wraps, it is said to be a fully-fledged musical film centred around two singers.