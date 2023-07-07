Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Redesign Heeramandi Sets For Baiju Bawra? Here's What We Know

Filmmakers are often known to foster and plan projects for years enabling them to give audiences an experience like never before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, considered amongst one of the top directors in Indian cinema, is known for his grand and visually stunning productions. He is also known to nurture his passion projects for years before bringing them to life on the silver screen. Maintaining that trajectory, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be gearing up for Baiju Bawra post August, once he finishes the final schedule of his highly-anticipated series Heeramandi.

According to reports, for his next big visual spectacle, the sets of the Heeramandi will be redesigned at Film City in Mumbai. As per sources close to Mid-Day, the film might get ready for serving towards the end of December 2024. The source told the portal, “An art team is on standby to kick off work on it by September. The Heeramandi set will be reimagined for Baiju Bawra. The film will roll by the year-end or early 2024."