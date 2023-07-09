Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Celebrating Actor's Award-Winning Movies, and Memorable Multiple Roles

SANJEEV KUMAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: On the occasion of Sanjeev Kumar’s birth anniversary, we celebrate the legendary actor’s remarkable journey in Hindi cinema. Born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, he left an indelible mark on the industry with his performances. From romantic leads to intense dramas and comedies, Sanjeev Kumar effortlessly embraced diverse roles. His contribution to Bollywood with films like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Aandhi, Trishul, and Dastak earned him multiple accolades. On his birth anniversary, let’s delve into his award-winning movies and explore his brilliance in playing multiple characters.