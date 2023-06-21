Sanjjanaa Galrani Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In A Black Dress; See Pictures

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani often weaves magic be it with her on-screen presence or her off-screen persona. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures taking the internet by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen flaunting her beauty in a black dress. Her fans could not stop showering her with love and affection.

For the makeup, Sanjjanaa wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of lipstick. Adding the finishing touch, she embellished her look with exquisite earrings, leaving everyone awestruck by her infectious smile.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Nothing can beat a black dress. Do you agree with me?".

Advertisement

Check out the pictures here

Not too long ago, she posted a series of photographs from her May Queen Contest. The actress looked like a fairy in a Cinderella gown. For the occasion, Sanjjanaa opted for a subtle makeup look with a piece of elegant earrings and a bracelet.

She captioned the post, “Life is truly beautiful when you are accompanied by friends and family at every stage. Feeling blessed to be sailing through opportunities in my life".

Take A Look

Advertisement

On the work front, Sanjjanaa Galrani is best known for films, including Mandya to Mumbai, Swarna Khadgham, Satyameva Jeyathe, and Bujjigaadu: Made in Chennai. The actress began her film journey in 2005 with the Telugu movie Soggadu. Sanjjanaa Galrani was last seen in the 2022 film Choran. Now, the actress is all set to star in a slew of upcoming films such as Boxer, Mani Shankar, and Maha Buddivantha.