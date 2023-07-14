Santhanam-starrer DD Returns’ Trailer Released; Have You Seen It Yet?

Santhanam is one of the biggest comedians in the Tamil movie industry. He has played lead roles in many comedy films. Now, he is once again returning to his favourite genre with his upcoming film DD Returns, directed by S Prem Anand. It will hit the theatres on July 28. Yesterday, a 20-second teaser of the film was shared. The film’s trailer was unveiled today. Filled with thrills, witty remarks and entertainment, the trailer was posted by Santhanam on Instagram. This is the first major release of Santhanam in 2023. This distinctive horror comedy has generated a lot of anticipation among fans since its announcement in April. Santhanam and S Prem Anand have worked before in a TV show, titled Lollu Sabha.

DD Returns’ promising trailer depicts a unique story. A group of friends can be seen taking part in high-stakes horror games; meanwhile, they are dealing with the conflicts that are arising throughout the story. It seems like the film will be full of entertainment. DD Returns is a third part of the franchise. Before this, two parts were already released — Dilluku Dhuddhu 1 in 2016 and Dhiluku Dhuddu 2 released in 2019. Both gave Santhanam a huge momentum in his career.