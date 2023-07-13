Santosh Sobhan-starrer Prem Kumar Kadha's Teaser Is Out

Telugu actor Santosh Sobhan is best known for his acting in films like Ek Mini Katha and Manchi Rojulochaie. He is now looking forward to his film titled Prem Kumar Kadha, directed by Abhishek Maharshi. Aditya Music India unveiled a fun-filled teaser of the film on Wednesday.

The teaser opens up with a person dressed in royal attire asking his nephew, “Suyodhana! What is the story of this Prem Kumar?" The nephew, who is also dressed in similar attire, starts to tell him the story. Going by the 57 seconds promo it feels that the film is going to be a hilarious drama between the hero, villain and the heroine. The makers have confused the audience with the glimpses of many scenes from the film. “A Tale of Love, lovers and the poor groom," is how the filmmakers describe the film that will hit screens soon.

It also shows a lot of questions as well by Suyodhana. According to the teaser, which promises a romantic comedy, the cinema hero is the antagonist. It ends with Suyodhana, saying that they are going to release a trailer for Prem Kumar Kadha on July 18. According to the makers, all the doubts of the audience will be clarified after they watch the trailer. The teaser has garnered more than 1,00,000 views and counting.

Social media users appreciated the teaser and wished the makers the very best for this movie. A fan wished that Prem Kumar Kadha would turn out to be a good comeback film for Santosh. Others commented that the confusion shown in the teaser looks quite intriguing.