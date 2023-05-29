Sanya Malhotra Finds Atlee And Anurag Basu’s Way Of Working Very Similar; Says ‘Both Can Visualise…’

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking under the success of her recently released film Kathal. Well, there is another reason for her to be happy. The Dangal actor will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The film, which is being directed by Atlee, also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. In a conversation with India Today, she opened up about working with Atlee and also talked about her Ludo director Anurag Basu.

When asked about her working experience with both directors, she said that they have very similar working styles. “Nahi, aisa South and Bollywood ka difference nahi hai (No, there is no difference between Bollywood and South). I have worked with some amazing directors in my career. They have different ways of working. I think there is a similarity between Anurag sir (Anurag Basu) and Atlee. They can visualise the script in their minds."

Sanya was seen in Ludo which was directed by Anurag Basu. Recalling her shooting days with him, she said, “I just had to completely surrender to Anurag sir. I remember during Ludo, Anurag sir used to tell me ‘dimaag chhor kar aaya kar’(laughs)."

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sanya revealed, “I am the luckiest actor in the Bollywood. Can we please make that a headline? It’s an insane feeling to have worked with actors that I always dreamt of, like as a kid and I feel very happy to share this news with everyone that I am part of Jawan."

In Jawan, as reported, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. Apart from the lead star cast, the action entertainer also stars Priya Mani, Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles. It is also said that Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will be making cameo appearances in the film. Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 1, however, the film’s team recently announced that it will now be released on September 7.