Sanya Malhotra Poses With Jackfruit As Big As Her Torso At Kathal Trailer Launch, Photos Go Viral

Sanya Malhotra recently made heads turn at the trailer launch of her much-awaited film Kathal. The actress looked dapper in an olive green power suit consisting of blazer and trousers. Donning one of her brightest smiles, the actress posed with a jackfruit as big as her torso.

Have a look :

Sanya Malhotra is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Time and again, the actress dishes out major fashion goals with perfection. Be it red carpet looks, or casual public appearances, the actress pulls off every outfit elegantly. She recently shared a photo of herself donning a saree. The actress looked no less than a vision to behold in traditional attire. She chose her signature curly hair to elevate her latest style statement.

Advertisement

Have a look:

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix film HIT: The First Case. She will now be seen sharing screen space with Anant V Joshi and Vijay Raaz in the social comedy-drama Kathal, directed by Yashowardhan. Just like her last film, Kathal will begin streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is all set to release on May 19.

In addition to this, Sanya Malhotra also bagged a prominent role alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in Atlee’s directorial Jawan. The vigilante action-thriller features Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles and it also has a special cameo of Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens in the month of June next year. Lastly, she has a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here