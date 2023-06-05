Sanya Malhotra Recalls She Was Asked to Do Jaw Surgery During Dangal: 'Lena Hoga Na Toh Lenge...'

Sanya Malhotra, who has been news for her powerful performance in the recently released film Kathal, once made a startling revelation about her early days in the industry. In a video, which has taken over the internet, the actress speaks about an unexpected suggestion that left her taken aback. She revealed that she was asked to undergo jaw surgery to alter her appearance.

In the video, shared by Reddit, we can see Sanya, dressed in green colour pants and a suit, sharing her experience. When asked about her struggles during her early days, the actress replied, “I remember during Dangal someone told me get your jaw reconstructed. I was like ye kya hota hai? Bhaiya, yeh toh humne nai suna. Main toh harran ho rahe the ki yeh jaw reconstruction ke liye kaise bol sakte hai. Seedhe se baat hai yeh kaise suggestion hai. I am very happy with my body. Even when I came to Bombay I remember main auditions pe jati the aur bina makeup kiye jaati the. Itna confidence. Lena hai toh lenge warna main jaa rahe hu ghar. Aisa confidence tha."

Well, the actress started her career with Dangal in which she was seen with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film performed well at the boxoffice. And now the actress will be soon sharing space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sanya revealed, “I am the luckiest actor in the Bollywood. Can we please make that a headline? It’s an insane feeling to have worked with actors that I always dreamt of, like as a kid and I feel very happy to share this news with everyone that I am part of Jawan."

In Jawan, as reported, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role. Apart from the lead star cast, the action entertainer also stars Priya Mani, Tamil actor Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover among others in significant roles. It is also said that Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will be making cameo appearances in the film. Jawan is backed by Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinemas on June 1, however, the film’s team recently announced that it will now be released on September 7.