Saqib Saleem Birthday: Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAQIB SALEEM: Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem turns 35 today, April 8. He is the brother of actress Huma Qureshi. Saqib is known for his performances in movies like 83 and Race 3, where he showcased his top-notch acting skills. The actor marked his debut in Bollywood with the movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, opposite Saba Azad. Next, he was roped in as the protagonist in Ashima Chibber’s Mere Dad Ki Maruti. He shared the screen with Rhea Chakraborty and Ram Kapoor. He also received critical acclaim for his role in Hawaa Hawaai.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at a few of his recent and upcoming projects:

Kakuda

In this upcoming horror-comedy movie, three of the town’s residents battle a ghost, who forces them to question their beliefs in superstition, tradition, and love. The town is apparently cursed to be trapped in time. The movie’s cast included Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Riteish Deshmukh and it was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Awwal

Helmed by Sayan Sur Roy, Awwal is the story of Mirazzuddin, the son of a Carrom champion who competes for the elite title of ‘Sachin Tendulkar of Carrom’. The short film stars Saqib Saleem, Satish Kaushik, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mita Vashisht and many others. Unpaused: Naya Safar

Saqib Saleem appeared in a mini-series titled Unpaused: Naya Safar. He worked in one of the episodes named Teen Tigada. The series was directed by Ruchir Arun. It also stars Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan alongside Saqib. The stories revolve around the pandemic. Saqib Saleem plays the role of a 33-year-old thief from Uttar Pradesh who has a pregnant wife. He gets stuck in a godown with his loot and should escape to meet his wife. 83

Saqib Saleem was a part of Kabir Khan’s movie, 83. He shared the screen with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Saqib played the role of Mohinder Amarnath, aka, Jimmy Amarnath. The story is about the victory of the Indian cricket team against the two times World Champions West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 25, 1983. Aisa Waisa Pyaar

Aisa Waisa Pyaar is a TV series based on romance, comedy and the stages of the characters at different ages and levels of their relationships. It stars Ahsaas Channa, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Singh and Saqib Saleem in important roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News