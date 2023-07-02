Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma’s Metro.. In Dino Gets A New Release Date

Ever since the announcement of Metro In Dino, fans have been over-the-moon to once again witness Anurag Basu’s storytelling on life, love and loss. While the movie is a stand-alone sequel to the hit film Life In A Metro, the anticipation remains the same. Though the buzz was that the makers are locking in December 8, to release the film, a fresh new update about the same has quashed all speculations. The multi-starrer will now be released next year in March.

Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples, Producer Bhushan Kumar and ace director Anurag Basu have decided on the date. With an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this anthology will be hitting the theatres on Good Friday, 29th March 2024.

Advertisement

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… इन दिनों depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern-day scenario. Exploring diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, this contemporary tale will have a music score by Pritam that will complement the mood of the film as well as enhance the experience entirely.

The music of Metro In Dino will be scored by Pritam just like the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film. The previous film starred Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.