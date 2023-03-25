Sara Ali Khan Admits Guilt Tripping Saif Ali Khan, Amrita After Divorce; Says 'Played Victim Card'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress went on to showcase her acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba, and Atrangi Re. Now the actress is set to tackle an unconventional role in Pavan Kripalani’s Gaslight. While talking about the film, Sara Ali Khan confessed she and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have intentionally played victims against their divorced parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on numerous occasions and they have fetched things from them.

“Sometimes, we played the victim card. Like the obvious way, in my family dynamic. Like, ‘Abba is not here mummy, give this to us,’ at the age of 11, or, ‘Abba, you don’t live with us, give this to us,’ at the age of 15. Now replace 11 and 15 with 26," the Atrangi Re actress told Bollywood Bubble. She also jokingly admitted that she does that even now.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev. Talking about her character in the film, Sara Ali Khan shared that it was a tough role to pull off. “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat," she said in a statement as quoted by Indian Express.

Gaslight is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd., and Akshai Puri. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. Apart from Gaslight, Sara also has an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline. The film has been shot already.

