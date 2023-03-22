Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of her next project, Gaslight. Busy with the promotion of the upcoming film, the actress has openly talked about her career and past performances. Sara reckoned that her performances in film like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 were not up to the mark. The actress admitted that she felt the need to self-reflect and comprehend. She felt disconnected from reality for a short period. Speaking to Film Companion, Sara said, “I like to see things for what they are, but in 2019, for several reasons, I was not able to do that. I was not seeing the mirror for what it was, I was being overtly effusive, attention seeking, people-pleasing, and loud.”

The actress acknowledged that she “miscalculated” what aspects of herself her fans appreciate. Sara explained, “There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, I very often crossed that line. It won’t be false to say I was in a la-la land in 2019, which is why my work was not rooted in reality, even sometimes, my behaviour was not rooted in reality.”

Advertisement

It took some time, but Sara eventually “forgave” herself for her shortcomings in Love Aaj Kal and moved forward to work on Atrangi Re, but only after filmmaker Aanand L Rai gave her the right advice. Following the disappointment of Love Aaj Kal, Sara suggested to Rai that he cast someone else in Atrangi Re. Rai had told her, “Beta if you fall, you do not just get up, but you get up and run. This is the kind of film in which you can either play on the backfoot or give it your all, I request you to do the latter.”

Meanwhile, apart from Sara, Gaslight also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev in key roles. The movie's plot is centred around Misha (Sara Ali Khan) and her visit to her royal family estate after 15 years of being away. However, upon her arrival, she discovers that her father, with whom she had grown apart, is nowhere to be found. The film will release on March 31 on Disney + Hotstar.

Apart from Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan has other projects in the works, including Homi Adajania's film Murder Mubarak, an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal directed by Laxman Utekar, Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan, and an untitled project with Jagan Shakti.

Read all the Latest Movies News here