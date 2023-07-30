Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Pics With Ranveer Singh From RRKPK Cameo, Says ‘Mera Simmba…’

Sara Ali Khan recently had a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The actress had a mini-reunion with her Siimmba co-star Ranveer Singh for the same. The duo appeared together for a dance number in the Karan Johar directorial. Now the actress has shared a bundle of photos from the same. She also added a little note which read, ‘Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky…Dahadte raho..’

Sara and Ranveer appear together for the club number Heartthrob. The duo shake a leg together in matching black shimmery outfits. Ranveer on seeing the pictures, acknowledged the same with a bundle of red heart emojis in the comments section. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday also make cameo appearances in the dance number.

For the unversed, back in 2018 Sara Ali Khan made her debut by being paired alongside Ranveer Singh for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. While Ranveer played the leading role of a Goa police officer, Sara played his romantic interest in the film.

Talking about RRKPK, the film also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. RRKPK also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and collected Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day.