Sara Ali Khan Colours Chaupati Yellow With Her Sexy Saree at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to entertain their fans in an upcoming film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The much-awaited trailer is all set to release today. Ahead of the trailer release, the Gaslight actress was spotted at the Chaupati in a vibrant yellow saree. The young actress turned heads as she arrived at the iconic Mumbai beachfront venue, radiating elegance and infectious energy.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Sara and Vicky are seen walking on the road. Vicky was also going live from his mobile and asked the shutterbugs to say hello. He was looking cool in simple yet stylish casuals. The actor was seen wearing a white colour tee paired with a denim jacket and jeans. He completed the look with black colour sunglasses. While Sara Ali Khan, known for her impeccable fashion choices, effortlessly embraced traditional Indian attire with a modern twist. Her gorgeous yellow saree showcased her impeccable style. Paired with the same colour halter neck blouse, the ensemble accentuated her slender frame and complemented her radiant complexion.

The actress completed her look with no jewelry. With her hair styled in loose waves cascading down her shoulders, Sara exuded a timeless charm that captivated the onlookers. Fans and photographers flocked to catch a glimpse of the actors.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and dropped the title announcement teaser that had some cute and wholesome glimpses of him romancing his co-star Sara Ali Khan in various poses. The caption read, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023."

Last year, speculations were rife that Vicky and Sara would play a married couple in the film, although no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers. Following Shah Rukh Khan’s confirmation of the revised release date for Jawan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the new release date for Vicky and Sara’s films. Alongside his tweet, Taran had also shared a fresh still of the reel couple from the project.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.