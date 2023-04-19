Sara Ali Khan Cries After Chat With Kartik Aaryan in UNSEEN Video, Reddit Thinks It's Massive Fight

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating at the time of Love Aaj Kal’s filming. While the two maintained a silence over the growing rumours, speculations about their alleged romance made headlines at the time. However, before the film’s release, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan broke up. While there is still no clarity on the reason behind the alleged break up but a Reddit user found a video of the duo and believed that it was from a nasty fight they had.

The conclusion was drawn by the social media user after it was seen that Sara was in tears post a conversation with Kartik. In the video that caught the users’ attention, Sara and Kartik were seen seated in a buggy car. They appeared to be involved in a conversation. At the end of it, Sara appeared to be angry while Kartik walked away to the other side. The clip then showed the actress being consoled by a member of her team as she broke down.

Watch the video here.

“I guess this was the fight when they permanently broke up," a fan speculated. “I wonder Why they were fighting ??" added another. Coincidentally, Sara and Kartik were seen wearing the same clothes as they wore for the promotional activity in February 2020. The duo was in Agra at the time.

Sara had first mentioned finding Kartik attractive during Koffee With Karan season 6. In Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar reminded Sara that she manifested her relationship with Kartik Aaryan, to which she said ‘Yes’, seemingly confirming that she had dated him. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," said Karan.

However, back in 2022, in an interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan shared that he has been single for the past 1.25 years when asked about his dating life. “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else)," he had shared.

