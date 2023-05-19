Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Dazzles In Sequin, Figure-Hugging Gown; Says ‘Feeling Too…’

Sara Ali Khan once again stole the spotlight at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023, captivating the audience with her dazzling appearance in a beautiful sequin gown. The young actress exuded elegance and confidence as she posed for the camera, leaving everyone in awe of her glamorous ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her impeccable fashion sense, made heads turn. The shimmering sequins of her outfit beautifully accentuated her figure, showcasing her radiant charm. The neckline added a touch of sophistication to her overall look, cementing her status as a style icon. Her makeup was also on point. She applied bronze highlighter on her cheeks and opted for smokey eyes. Her lipstick is in pink shade and she completed her look with a bun. Sharing the same photos, the Gaslight actor wrote in the caption, “Sorry for the spam, Feeling too Glam, Seeing this clear water- sara nearly swam, But then decided against it- only for my gram fam."

Take a look at the photos here:

Social media platforms quickly became flooded with images of Sara’s glamorous appearance, garnering immense praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts around the world. Netizens marveled at her look, with many describing her as a true fashion maven. One of the fans wrote, “Just loved your all the outfits! So elegant and beautiful." Another wrote, “Glam glam glam!"

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at Cannes 2023 this year. She has been taking the internet by storm with her looks. Her second-day look reminded fans of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The actress was compared to her grandmother.

On the work front, she was last seen in Gaslight which was released on the digital platform. She has many other projects lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The trailer has already been released and the film is releasing on June 2. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan among others.