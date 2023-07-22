Sara Ali Khan Discusses Her Films With Dad Saif Ali Khan, Gets 'This' Advice From Him

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Released in June this year, the film received a positive response from the audience and collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Over a month after ZHZB hit theatres, Sara has now revealed how she discusses her movies with dad Saif Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh.

Sharing the advice she gets from her parents, Sara told E-Times, “I discuss movies with my mother and father. The advice that both of them give me is that ultimately your heart has to connect to the character and the script. That’s a very personal selection process. So, they both always encourage me to develop my own instinct about what films I want to be a part of and which I don’t."

“When I step out to do a movie, I treat every chance like my last chance and give every film my hundred per cent," the actress added.