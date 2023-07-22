Sara Ali Khan Drops Glimpse Of Her Spiritual Amarnath Trip, Fans React; Watch

Sara Ali Khan loves traveling and there is no secret in it. Keeping up with the trend, she has recently gone on a spiritual journey to the Amarnath cave. The actress has recently returned from the pilgrimage and has been sharing many updates from the trip. Fans are going gaga over her trip.

In a heartwarming video posted on her official social media handle, Sara Ali Khan showcased some breathtaking moments from her Amarnath Yatra. Dressed in green colour joggers pants and tee, she was radiating a sense of serenity and devotion. The picturesque landscapes of the Himalayan region provided a stunning backdrop as the actress trekked through the challenging terrain. The song Namo Namo from her debut movie Kedarnath can be heard in the background. Sara Ali Khan captioned it, “Jai Baba Barfani." Fans were seen reacting to the video. One of the fans wrote, “The way she jumps to touch the bell like a small kid,that stole my heart." Another wrote, “She is a daughter of interfaith and I like for the fact that she respects both equally and is not biased, she is blessed. Its not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. In Islam yes we only believe in Allah and no one. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she has faith just pure faith and she is committed thats the main thing.."

Watch the video here: