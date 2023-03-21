Sara Ali Khan often grabs headlines for her personal life. Recently, the actress sent her fans into a frenzy as she was spotted with her former rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Kartik and Sara reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

During an interview with ETimes, Sara was asked what were the two words mom Amrita Singh said to her after a breakup. The actress responded, saying that her mother’s reaction was, “it’s okay." Sara and Kartik never really confirmed or denied their relationship; however, filmmaker Karan Johar had spoken about their alleged affair in an interview last year.

In the interview, Karan Johar had talked about how his Koffee couch manifested a lot of relationships including those of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Ranbir Kapoor among others. Talking about the same, Karan revealed how Sara and Kartik also dated after the former confessed having a crush on the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor during Koffee With Karan 6.

Advertisement

“I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships," the filmmaker had told India Today.

Read all the Latest Movies News here