Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Poetry Skills With Hot Pictures, Fans Say, 'Yellow Yellow, You're A Cutiepie...'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from the tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. In addition to that, the gorgeous star kid has a quirky social media feed carefully curated with glimpses and moments from her exciting life filled with adventures and unique reels. Following that track, Sara Ali Khan gave her fans another taste of her poetry skills but with a dash of glamour.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of breezy pictures in which she had adorned a breezy looking top and skirt matching one another in bright shades of yellow. The meshed dress went well in contrast to the red double-decker bus that served as the venue for her photoshoot. Though the pictures themselves were hot, it was the caption that captured the fancy of her fans. She penned, “Amchi Mumbai Ki Savari ❤️BEST bus red like a cherry Good to be home, feeling merry Now taking my ride to Parsi dairy "

Advertisement

Reacting to the picture, one of the fans wrote, “The second pic, and all we want is you in a -boss lady- vibe." Another one commented, “Ride a Parsi dairy like a amchi Mumbai auto ki Savari . ✍️ And eat Mumbai Street food like a Dubai food malaa because Mumbai food kar de dewana sabhi ko #foodie." Someone else said, “Yellow yellow, you are a cutupie ms. fellow." A fan also stated, “Love you and your poetry ❤️."

Advertisement

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to headline ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan". Helmed by Kannan Iyer who has previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Patan is written by Darab Farooqi. The biopic would trace the story of Usha Mehta who is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio. Besides this, Ali Khan also has Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu’s Metro Ek Dino and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here