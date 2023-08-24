Sara Ali Khan Gets ANGRY After Paparazzi Take Her Videos at a Theatre: 'Abhi Band Karo'

Sara Ali Khan lost her cool when a group of cameramen refused to leave her alone at a theatre. The actress on Wednesday night was spotted at a multiplex in Mumbai. Sara appeared to be at the cinemas with a group of friends. She was spotted wearing a white ensemble for her night out. While she posed for a few photos for the cameras and headed to wait for the doors to open, the cameramen continued to take photos and videos of her.

This did not go down well with Sara. The actress was seen screaming at the paparazzi to shut their cameras off. “Sir, please abhi band karo na, honestly mujhe acha nahi lagta," she said. Fans sided with her, urging paparazzi to give her some privacy. “Aur nhi to kya humesa piche pad jate ho tum log in ke piche," a fan said.

“Jeene do bhaiyo . Unka bhi life h daily piche pade rhte ho sab," added another. “Gussa aa hi jata hai media bhi har jagah gus jatha hai," a third user wrote. Watch the video below: