Sara Ali Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans at Airport, Shocking Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is known for her down-to-earth nature. Well, on Monday the actress was mobbed by excited fans at the runway who were eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved celebrity. A video capturing the moment showcases Sara’s attempts to navigate through the crowd has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, shared by Voompla, show Sara Ali Khan can be seen walking towards the plane in a leather jacket paired with jeans. However, her arrival instantly caused a stir among her enthusiastic fans, who rushed towards her, eagerly seeking selfies, and just a chance to be near their favourite actress. Despite the overwhelming attention, Sara maintained her composure and made valiant efforts to accommodate her fans’ requests. With a smile on her face, she patiently interacted with those around her and posed for photos. The security personnel were also seen trying to remove the crows to create a safe passage for Sara.

Watch the viral video:

The video of Sara’s airport encounter quickly spread across social media platforms. Some praised her for taking the time to engage with her fans despite the chaotic situation while some also criticized fans for making her feel uncomfortable.

One of the fans wrote, “Man these aunties need to chill. Like let her go, she’s not comfortable." Another wrote, “Phir log kahte hai ki kitna Attitude hai imme jab inke Bodyguard kisi ko bhi close nhi Anne dete. #maitaintedistance."

To note, the actress will be making her Cannes debut this year. The film festival will begin on May 16 and will continue till May 27, 2023.

On the work front, the actress was seen in Disney+ Hotstar film, Gaslight and will next be alongside Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The trailer has released and received a positive response. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The film is releasing on June 2.