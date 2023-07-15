Sara Ali Khan Goes Street Shopping In Bandra; Fans Laud Her 'Simplicity'; Watch

Sara Ali Khan may come from a lineage of a royal family, but time and again certain instances have proved that she’s middle class at heart. The actress was recently spotted street shopping in Bandra and interacting with the vendors. She along with her friend was seen going out and about the street. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Fans on seeing the video, lauded her simplicity. One of them wrote, “One thing I like about her is her simplicity…" Another user wrote, “She doesn’t carry baggage of aristocracy." “Simplicity hi toh ladki ko khubsurat banata hai,,,, aur log bhi usi ke Deewane hote hojate hain," read another one. Sara was seen donning a black T-shirt teamed with black shorts, She carried a sling bag and tied her hair to a single plait.

Another instance, which proved that the actress is a middle class at heart, was when she admitted about not paying for a roaming package when she was in Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards. In fact, while talking about the same, the actress admitted that she is a miser and called herself ‘stingy’. Since she was there only for a day, the actress feels that paying extra bucks doesn’t make sense

While candidly chatting with her team at the green carpet, the Kedarnath actress said, “I am very stingy. This time, like Vicky and me had to coordinate. And I also had to coordinate with my producer, and he’s literally sent me a voice note in the morning saying - roaming comes for 400 Rupees. Can you please get it?’. (Sara and Vicky are currently promoting their upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’). She then added, “I’m too busy taking hotspot from my hairdresser, and I still don’t have roaming here. I mean, I should not behave like this".

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress was seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the same. The film earned good box office numbers and has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

In the delightful romantic comedy “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," Sara portrays Soumya, a small-town girl with big dreams of owning a house in the city. Soumya’s character is a bundle of joy and mischief, and Sara’s portrayal infuses the film with infectious energy and laughter. Her performance showcases her versatility as an actor and highlights her impeccable comic timing.