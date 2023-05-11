Sara Ali Khan Has The BEST Reaction As Paps Say 'Bahut Garmi Hai'; Watch Viral Video

Sara Ali Khan’s papped videos are the cutest of all and there is no doubt about it. She often interacts with the shutterbugs, videos of which then go viral on social media. On Thursday afternoon too, Sara was snapped by the paparazzi when she was told ‘bahut garmi hai (it is too hot)’. However, the actress quickly replied saying ‘aaj sabko yahi bologe (you will say the same thing to everyone today)’, leaving everyone in splits.

In the video, Sara can be seen sporting an uber-cool outfit. She wore neon shorts and paired them with a white top. The actress also wore a cap and looked absolutely stunning. Watch the video here:

Prior to Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria was also spotted by the paparazzi when she was also told ‘babut garmi hai’. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media. Clearly, Sara had watched it on Instagram!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi 2 alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is the second film in the Luka Chuppi franchise. The first one starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The sequel is likely to be released on June 2.

Besides this, Sara also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in her pipeline. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film will feature her in the role of a freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set against the backdrop of the 1942-45 Quit India movement and depicts the themes of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Apart from these, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.