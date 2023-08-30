Sara Ali Khan Looks Ethereal In Ethnic Wear, Gets Papped Outside Saif Ali Khan’s Residence; Check Photos

Sara Ali Khan’s love for ethnic wear is well known. The actress is often papped in beautiful wear which goes viral. Well, on Raksha Bandhan day Sara was spotted outside Saif Ali Khan’s residence. She was here to tie rakhi to Taimur and Jeh. The actress follows this ritual every year.

In the photos, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Sara wearing a printed sharara paired with a short kurta and dupatta. She looked pretty and fresh in an ensemble. The actress did not apply much makeup and was seen waving to the shutterbugs. Sara shares a close bond with Taimur and Jeh. She is often papped with them. Fans were also sending heart emojis in the comment section.



Recently a video of her losing cool when a group of cameramen refused to leave her alone at a theatre surfaced online. The actress was spotted at a multiplex in Mumbai. Sara appeared to be at the cinema with a group of friends. She was spotted wearing a white ensemble for her night out. While she posed for a few photos for the cameras and headed to wait for the doors to open, the cameramen continued to take photos and videos of her. This did not go down well with Sara. The actress was seen screaming at the paparazzi to shut their cameras off. “Sir, please abhi band karo na, honestly mujhe acha nahi lagta," she said.