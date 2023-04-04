Sara Ali Khan Looks Hot in Red Bikini, Shares Stunning Photos From Her Udaipur Vacation

After the release of Gaslight, actress Sara Ali Khan jetted off to Udaipur. The actress has been treating her fans to scenic views from the lake city. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of pictures from her trip, which is truly unmissable. The first photo captures Sara seated close to the hotel's garden section, dressed in a salwar suit, and sporting a natural expression. The second picture shows the diva in a red bikini, chilling by the poolside. The last photo shows Sara giving an intense look at the camera as she sits by the lakeside. Along with the pictures, she also added several emojis in the caption section, which consist of the sun, moon, swimming, heart and much more.

As soon as she shared the post online, fans complimented the actress for her beautiful looks. One of the users wrote, “You look so pretty.” Another user commented, “Looks like someone is having fun.” One more user wrote, “The red bikini.” Take a look at the post below:

Sara Ali Khan's passion for travelling is well-known, as she frequently goes on holidays with her mother and brother or just with friends. Last month, the 27-year-old actress posted some stunning pictures from Spiti valley, where she was seen relishing some delicious parathas while taking in the magnificent scenery. In the photos, Sara was dressed in warm black and white winter clothes to cope with the freezing weather. She wrote, “Parvato Mein Parathe. Jannat in Pahade. Chalti Rahi Coffee ke Sahare. Barf mein bhi Bahaare. Toh Azmaao yeh Nazaare (Parathas in the mountains, paradise in mountains, walking with the support of coffee, spring even in snow, then try these scenes).”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan's movie Gaslight has been released. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Rahul Dev in crucial roles. The actress is currently filming Metro… In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.

Sara also has the movie Ae Watan Mere Watan from Karan Johar's production company in the works. The story follows the courageous journey of a college woman in Bombay who eventually becomes a freedom fighter. The film is inspired by the life of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in using radio to make citizens woke throughout the country during the Quit India Movement.

