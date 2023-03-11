Amid juggling multiple projects and films, Sara Ali Khan recently marked her attendance at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week for the first time. The actress wore a red lehenga in which she looked absolutely stunning. She looked graceful, and elegant redefining royalty. Fans have been going gaga over her look and have been gushing about her ramp walk.

Sara walked the ramp for Punit Balana’s showcase on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week to present his multi-season celebration of folklore, culture and joy. Speaking about collaborating with Punit Balana, Sara had earlier shared with News18, “I am thrilled to be walking for Punit Balana and showcasing his stunning Utsav collection, which stays true to its meaning of ‘celebration’ or ‘celebration of a joyous occasion’."

Advertisement

On being mesmerized about the textures and crafts of the vibrant collection, Sara added, “Utsav highlights textures inspired by the Kalbelia community of Rajasthan, their folklore, literature and the culture that not only binds the Indian state of Rajasthan but one that also acts as a bridge between this state and Indian culture in a larger context."

Designer Punit Balana had also shared with News18, “For me, what’s most important while designing a new collection aremy roots, my surroundings. I never have to look beyond Jaipur and Rajasthan for inspiration. There’s so much about our history that remains untapped and I really hope that one collection after another, I can show people how contemporary our culture can truly be."

Advertisement

Be it glamorous red carpet events or casual outings, Sara Ali Khan has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She pulls off any attire with perfection.

On the work front, having wrapped up 3 films last year, Sara is looking at an even busier 2023 where she will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’ this year. She also has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ among other projects in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here