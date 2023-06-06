Sara Ali Khan Misses Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Shoot Days; Thanks Fans For The Love

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting positive responses from the audience and have been putting good numbers at the box office. The film has given good competition to The Kerala Story. Well, today Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and thanked fans for showering love. She also shared a throwback photo from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke shoot days.

In the photo, Sara’s face is not visible as she is looking at the sun from the car window. The location which she shared mentions Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The caption reads, “Missing these car rides… Missing those shoot days…so grateful for the love #zarahatkezarabachke is getting #throwback #TakeUsBack." Recently, the actress also shared a photo of her watching the film with her mother Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in theatres.

Take a look here