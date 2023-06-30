Sara Ali Khan On Temple Visits: 'Have The Same Devotion For Ajmer Sharif, Bangla Sahib And Mahakal'

Actress Sara Ali Khan found herself targeted by online trolls following her visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. However, Sara has taken a stand against the trolling and said that it is her personal choice. With a Hindu mother, Amrita Singh, and a Muslim father, Saif Ali Khan, Sara opened up about the situation in a recent interview.

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from Khajrana Ganesh Mandir in Indore and Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Temples In Ujjain. Standing beside the statue of Lord Ganesh, Sara Ali Khan referred to herself as the character from her movie. She wrote, “Somya returns to Indore #gratitude". In the next slide, she can be seen standing with her team. She penned, “Somya ki ghar vapsi in Indore!"

In a chat with Hindustan Times, she has now addressed the trolling and said, “People have their own habits and preferences when it comes to entertainment. It doesn’t bother me. “People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind. What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after ZHZB I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky, box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise. Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi. It is my personal choice."