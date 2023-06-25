Sara Ali Khan Prays At Khajrana Ganesh Temple And Mahakaleshwar Temple Post Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and has enjoyed a good run at the box office even after 23 days. The film is expected to collect Rs 76.14 crores by the end of this weekend. To celebrate and acknowledge this tremendous response, Sara Ali Khan flew to Indore and Ujjain to express her gratitude in the iconic temples there.

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from Khajrana Ganesh Mandir in Indore and Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Temples In Ujjain. Standing beside the statue of Lord Ganesh, Sara Ali Khan referred to herself as the character from her movie. She wrote, “Somya returns to Indore #gratitude". In the next slide, she can be seen standing with her team. She penned, “Somya ki ghar vapsi in Indore!"

Advertisement

The actress also shared the pictures from inside the Kal Bhairav Temple and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. She wore a gorgeous pink sarees. She also captioned the pictures with

‘Peaceful in the day’ followed by ‘Mesmerizing at night. Jai Bholenath! A day well spent!"