Sara Ali Khan Refuses to Pay Rs 3,000 For International Roaming, Calls Herself ‘Stingy’

Sara Ali Khan refusing to pay extra bucks for a roaming package, is one of the most relatable traits for every calculative person. In fact, while talking about the same, the actress admitted that she is a miser and called herself ‘stingy’. The actress had recently attended the IIFA Awards at Yas Island. Since she was there only for a day, the actress feels that paying extra bucks doesn’t make sense.

While candidly chatting with her team at the green carpet, the Kedarnath actress said, “I am very stingy. This time, like Vicky and me had to coordinate. And I also had to coordinate with my producer, and he’s literally sent me a voice note in the morning saying - roaming comes for 400 Rupees. Can you please get it?’. (Sara and Vicky are currently promoting their upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’). She then added, “I’m too busy taking hotspot from my hairdresser, and I still don’t have roaming here. I mean, I should not behave like this".

She then asks one of her team members, if they have roaming. And when she replies in affirmative, the actress says, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I used to think it comes only monthly, and I’m like, I’ve come for only one day, why would I get it". On learning that it’s 3000 for 10 days, she said, “I’d might as well use hotspot. Ek din ke liye aayi hoon, 10 din ka leke kya karu."

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans. One of the songs, sung by Arijit Singh, has even reached the top of the charts.

Earlier, at the red carpet of IIFA, Vicky sang the romantic song while Sara gestured and expressed her emotions from behind him. Sara lookes beautiful in a red décolletage crop top paired with a ruffled sari, while Vicky looked dapper in a monochrome tux.

Check out the video right here:

Advertisement

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.