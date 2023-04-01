Sara Ali Khan Says She Would 'Love To' Romance Ex Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3

Sara Ali Khan is shooting for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro In Dino. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan will also be shooting with the same filmmaker soon for Aashiqui 3. While no female lead for Aashiqui 3 has been finalised so far, Sara has now said that she would ‘love to’ be a part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer film.

“I haven’t been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure," she told Connect FM recently.

This comes a month after Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers of Aashiqui 3 are in talks with Sara for the film. The report also claimed that they are also looking for another female actor for the third lead.

Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Earlier this year, Sara and Kartik were also napped together in Udaipur, Rajasthan when a picture of the duo also went viral on social media. Later, reacting to it, Kartik told Sidharth Kanan, “We happened to be at the same place so someone ended up taking our picture. There were a lot of people there who were taking our pictures, I am surprised only one or two pictures surfaced."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s Gaslight has finally been released. She is currently shooting for Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal. She also has Karan Johar’s Ae Watan Mere Watan in her pipeline. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Next, he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

