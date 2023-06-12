Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpse Of Mommy Amrita Singh’s Favourite Wall; See Photo

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking under the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing pretty well at the box office. Well, today Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share a glimpse into her mother Amrita Singh’s cherished space.

The snapshot revealed a wall adorned with a collection of photographs of Sara on the cover page of different magazines. The photographs are beautifully decorated and the actress calls it ‘Mommy’s favourite wall’. Sara is very close to her mother and always shares pictures with her. Meanwhile, the actress was spotted at Madhu Mantena’s wedding reception. Her pictures with Kartik Aaryan went viral in no time.

Take a look here:

A few days ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recorded a minimal decline on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.87 crore. With this, the film’s total collection then crossed Rs 30.50 crore mark. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1* Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz," the trade expert tweeted.