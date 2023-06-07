Sara Ali Khan Sings Phir Aur Kya Chahiye After Inhaling Helium, Leaves Everyone In Splits; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have become a surprise success at the box office. The makers today hosted a success meet in which lead actors were also seen. Well, during the meet, Sara was seen singing the Phir Aur Kya Chahiye song which left everyone including Vicky laughing.

In the video, we can see Vicky and Sara singing the song. She inhaled helium from a balloon, resulting in her voice acquiring a high-pitched, comical tone. But this does not stop her and she continued to sing the famous track Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. The lighthearted moment quickly went viral, with fans and admirers sharing the hilarious video across various social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke recorded a minimal decline on Tuesday and collected Rs 3.87 crore. With this, the film’s total collection has now crossed Rs 30.50 crore mark. “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is not slowing down soon… Minimal decline on Day 5 [Tue] is a clear indicator that the content has struck a chord… Eyes ₹ 37 cr+ in *Week 1* 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 30.60 cr. #India biz," the trade expert tweeted. The film has received positive word of mouth as well.