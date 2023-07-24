Sara Ali Khan Spotted Taking Pictures Of Her Car Outside Mumbai, Fans Speculate Ad Shoot; Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s latest paparazzi video has left fans confused. Some videos claim that the actor was spotted on the outskirts of Mumbai on Sunday, busy taking pictures of her car as paparazzi kept calling her name. However, the video seemed like a clip from an advertisement shoot with the voices of the paps separately added to the video.

In the video, Sara can be seen wearing a yellow shirt with jeans. Her hair was perfectly done and she had a determined expression on her face. The background of the video had blurry trees moving in the wind, unlike a single hair from the actor’s mane. Only the car’s left rear-view mirror was visible in the video.

Speculating that the clip can be a promotional post for a car insurance advertisement, one Instagram user commented, “Sara ji, Insurance liya kya?" “This might be for Car Insurance Ad Shoot," another person wrote.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Kannan Iyer’s directorial Ae Mere Watan. The patriotic drama will release on Amazon Prime this year. It is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions.