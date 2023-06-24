Sara Ali Khan Takes On Jailor Role As Dad Saif Ali Khan Plays Prisoner For Ad Shoot; See Photos

They may not have appeared in a movie together, but Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen with daddy dearest in an ad film. The father-daughter duo shot for the advertisement earlier this week, and enjoyed themselves thoroughly. Confirming the news, Saif told a news portal, “Yes, we shot for an ad together and I think we looked really good together. It’s an ad for an insurance company."

Photos from the sets went viral on social media in no time. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen in formals – a black pantsuit, paired with a white shit. Her hair was kept loose and she sported bright, red lip colour. Saif, too, sported formals in a black suit and a black tie. The duo posed with veteran actor Brijendra Kala. In another photo, Sara can be seen dressed in a police uniform, complete with khaki attire and a cap, while her father Saif is seen wearing a prisoner outfit. Sara posed with a police stick in the picture.

Check out the post here: