Sara Ali Khan Undertakes Amarnath Yatra In Jammu & Kashmir; Watch The Viral Clip

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and had enjoyed a good run at the box office. After visiting various temples around the country, Sara Ali Khan has now embarked on the arduous Amarnath Yatra, as evident from a clip that has gone viral.

On Monday, ANI’s handle on Twitter shared a clip that showed Sara Ali Khan walking down the stairs, somewhere in Jammu & Kashmir with other devotees and security personnel. She was dressed in an ocean green salwar kameez and had a red chunni wrapped around her. The camera pans at her till she exits the frame. Take a look:

The number of pilgrims who performed the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir this year, has gone up to 2,29,221 in the last 16 days, with 20,806 pilgrims visiting the shrine on Sunday despite bad weather.Officials told News18 that the yatra has been performed and is continuing while ensuring all safety measures. A 53-year old pilgrim, named Urmilaben, died after being hit by shooting stones while she was on her way to the Amarnath cave.