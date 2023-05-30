Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Visit Lucknow, Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva Ahead of ZHZB Release

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the lead stars of the film Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal visited Lucknow and offered their prayers to Lord Shiva. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2nd. Sharing a photo from their visit, Sara wrote , ‘Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻’.

Have a look at the photo :

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans. One of the songs, sung by Arijit Singh, has even reached the top of the charts.

Earlier, at the red carpet of IIFA, Vicky sang the romantic song while Sara gestured and expressed her emotions from behind him. Sara lookes beautiful in a red décolletage crop top paired with a ruffled sari, while Vicky looked dapper in a monochrome tux.

Check out the video right here:

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal had earlier shared at a press conference, “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family."

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara have a few other releases in the pipeline. Vicky Kaushal be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar whereas Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.