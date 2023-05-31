Sara Ali Khan Visits Ujjain Mahakal Temple, Offers Prayers Ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Release

Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. On Wednesday, the actress visited Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to offer her prayers. Sara shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media and wrote, ‘Jai Mahakal’ along with a folded hands emoji.

Sara’s visit to Mahakal comes a day after the actress visited Lucknow with Vicky Kaushal and offered prayers at a Lord Shiva temple. Prior to this, Sara also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah to seek blessings ahead of her film’s release.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is for the first time that Sara and Vicky will be sharing the screen. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and ever since, fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal talked about the movie and revealed why it is a ‘great film’ to release in theatres. “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family," he said. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, besides Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara has an interesting lineup of films. She will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline. It will be her first movie with filmmaker Anurag Basu.