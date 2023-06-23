Sara Ali Khan’s No-Makeup Look Gets A Thumbs-Up From Netizens; Watch

Sara Ali Khan was earlier spotted in town. She kept it cool and comfy in a black T shirt which she teamed with a pair of black joggers. As she stepped out of the car, she greeted the paparazzi. Her no-make-up look won our hearts. A video of the same has gone viral on Instagram now.

In the video, Sara donned one of her brightest smiles. She also carried a black and white cross-body bag. With her hair tied to a neat pony, she dished out a major summer fashion goal. She also carried a water bottle with herself. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “Stay hydrated wherever you go…Sara and her little bottle also that glowwwww and cutee smile is melting us #saraalikhan #Sara."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently basking under the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has been performing pretty well at the box office.