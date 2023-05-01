Sara Ali Khan’s Special Post For Ae Watan Mere Watan: ‘Will Carry This With Me Forever’

Sara Ali Khan, on Monday, dedicated a post to her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film features her in the role of a freedom fighter. After sharing some BTS photos from the sets of the film, Sara posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking the director and expressing her emotions. The actress shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi that read, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." She also added, “Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever… Jai Bholenath."

Sara Ali Khan will bring the story of freedom fighter Usha Mehta to life onscreen.

In the first picture, the actress is sitting in the rear seat of a car, donning a white saree. The second picture shows her hiding her face behind the clapperboard displaying the film’s title, scene number, and take. Finally, the third snapshot shows Sara posing with the director, and both of them are smiling for the camera.

Recently, the makers released a teaser that takes us back in time to witness a tense yet determined young girl assembling a radio-like device in a poorly lit room. Gradually, the camera reveals that the girl is Sara Ali Khan, who appears in an entirely new avatar. As she broadcasts her message of independence to the nation through her underground radio station, her voice reflects courage and determination. However, her speech is disrupted by incessant knocking at the door.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a movie that is set against the backdrop of the 1942-45 Quit India movement and depicts the themes of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. At a press release, Kannan Iyer, the director, expressed his immense gratitude for the opportunity to direct a film inspired by real-life incidents. The film will release on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will also star in Anurag Basu’s directorial film Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in a movie by Laxman Utekar.

