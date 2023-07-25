Sara Ali Khan's Tea Break In Kashmir Is Every Chai Lover's Dream

Sara Ali Khan was recently on a solo journey to Kashmir. Throughout her trip, she generously shared glimpses of her serene experience with her Instagram family, taking them along on her unforgettable adventure. From engaging with the locals to relishing the tranquillity of the lush green landscapes, moments from Sara’s Kashmir Diaries are truly unforgettable.

One particular moment that captured the essence of her trip was when she posted an adorable video on her Instagram stories. The clip showcased Sara Ali Khan sitting inside a cozy tent. She was seen caressing a healthy goat while expressing her heartfelt gratitude to it for providing milk for her special morning tea. In the video, Sara introduced a local woman who was all set to prepare her tea.

Through her candid shares, Sara Ali Khan not only captured the beauty of Kashmir but also highlighted the genuine connections formed with the locals and the deep appreciation for the region’s traditions and flavours.

Her Kashmir diaries also included other mesmerizing shots that will make you want to take a trip to the hills, right away. In the snaps, she was seen offering her prayers and posing against the backdrop of lush green trees. Check it out here: