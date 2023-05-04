Sarath Babu Is NOT Dead; Veteran Actor's Family SLAMS 'Wrong' Reports About His Death

Popular actor Sarath Babu became a victim of an internet death hoax on Wednesday. Sarath Babu has been keeping unwell for the past few days and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. However, rumors about Sarath Babu’s sudden demise spread like wildfire on social media on Wednesday.

Reacting to the same, the veteran actor’s sister informed the media that her brother was recovering slowly and recently shifted to the general room from the ICU. The family has requested everyone to not believe unofficial news on social media.

“All the news about Sarath Babu on social media is wrong. He has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that Sarath Babu will recover completely soon and talk to the media. I urge everyone to not spread or believe the ongoing rumors on social media," she said.

According to the sources, Sarath Babu was in Bengaluru until a couple of weeks back. After his condition kept deteriorating, the actor was rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The South Carolina superstar is currently being treated for multi-organ failure. There were reports that Sarath Babu contracted sepsis, which further affected the functioning of his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. This is Sarath Babu’s second hospitalisation in recent weeks. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Sepsis is also known as blood poisoning, and it’s a response of the immune system to an infection. If it is not treated on time, it can lead to multi-organ failure and be fatal.

Sarath Babu’s real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu. He made his acting debut in the Telugu movie Rama Rajyam in 1973. He forayed into Tamil cinema four years later with K. Balachander’s film Pattina Pravesam.

His last Telugu film was Vakeel Saab in 2021, which starred Pawan Kalyan as the lead. The film was directed by Venu Sriram. His last Tamil film was Ramanan Purushothama’s Vasantha Mullai in 2023.

