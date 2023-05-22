Sarath Babu, Popular Tamil And Telugu Actor, Passes Away In Hyderabad

Popular actor Sarath Babu passed away in Hyderabad on Monday morning. He was 71. Sarath Babu had been keeping unwell for the past few weeks and was undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, the veteran Tamil and Telugu star had become a victim of an internet death hoax. Reacting to the same, his sister had informed the media at the time that the actor was recovering slowly and recently shifted to the general room from the ICU. The family had also requested everyone to not believe unofficial news on social media.

The South Carolina superstar was being treated for multi-organ failure. There were reports that Sarath Babu contracted sepsis, which further affected the functioning of his kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs. This was Sarath Babu’s second hospitalisation in recent weeks. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Sepsis is also known as blood poisoning, and it’s a response of the immune system to an infection. If it is not treated on time, it can lead to multi-organ failure and be fatal.

Director Hemant Madhukar, the son of acclaimed filmmaker K Babu Rao, expressed his grief over the demise of Babu. He tweeted, “It’s sad to hear the news about the demise of one of the greatest actors Sarath Babu garu. It’s a honour that he was first launched as a hero in our film #Ramarajyam 1973 in our banner #ramavijethafilms directed by my father late shri K Baburao."

Sarath Babu’s real name was Satyam Babu Dixithulu. He made his acting debut in the Telugu movie Rama Rajyam in 1973. He forayed into Tamil cinema four years later with K. Balachander’s film Pattina Pravesam.

His last Telugu film was Vakeel Saab in 2021, which starred Pawan Kalyan as the lead. The film was directed by Venu Sriram. His last Tamil film was Ramanan Purushothama’s Vasantha Mullai in 2023.