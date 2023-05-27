Sarath Babu To Puneeth Rajkumar, 5 Actors Whose Last Films Released After Their Demise

The Indian film industry has lost some of the biggest names in showbiz in the last few years. From the Kannada film industry’s superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to Bollywood’s Sushant Singh Rajput, the sudden demise of these young and promising actors has shocked the entire country. Recently, veteran actor Sarath Babu also passed away due to multiple organ failures. These deaths have shocked their fans as well. However, many of these actors had their films released after their deaths.

Here are some actors whose films were released after they passed away:

Advertisement

Sarath Babu: The Late actor Sarath Babu acted in many films across a lot of languages. He passed away on May 22, 2023, due to multiple organ failures. His last project was the Telegu film Malli Pelli, which was released five days after the actor’s death. The film received a mixed response from the audience, but several people are still watching it for the late actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in 2021 due to cardiac arrest. The news of his passing shocked the entire state. His last release was the film James, which was released in 2022. It was reported that his son, Shivrajkumar, had dubbed his voice for the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput: The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor’s sudden death shocked the entire nation. His last film was Dil Bechara, which was released a few months after his death. It aired on Disney+ Hotstar and became a sensational success. The film was directed by popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra and also had Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. The film was a tribute to the late actor.

Chiranjeevi Sarja: Chiranjeevi Sarja was one of the most promising upcoming stars in the Kannada film industry. The actor passed away at the age of 35 due to a heart attack. He had only shot half of his upcoming film, Ranam. The next half was shot after his death. Another film, Raja Marthanda, was only half completed. However, the release date of the film has not been revealed by the makers.

Rishi Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 due to cancer. His last film was Sharmaji Namkeen, which was not fully shot before his death. However, the film was released in March 2022, and Paresh Rawal completed the rest of the project.