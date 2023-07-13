Sarath Kumar-Ashok Selvan's Por Thozhil’s OTT Release Postponed; Know The Reason

Vignesh Raja-directorial crime thriller Por Thozhil, starring Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan, premiered in theatres on June 9. The film was initially anticipated for streaming on SonyLIV by July 10. Recent reports reveal a delay in the OTT release of Por Thozhil. The film is now slated to hit the small screens in August instead. The official announcement regarding the release has not been made yet. The makers have opted to postpone the streaming release date due to the ongoing successful run and strong box-office performance of Por Thozhil.

Por Thozhil revolves around the gripping storyline of two police officers, Prakash (Ashok Selvan) and Lokanathan (Sarath Kumar). They immerse themselves in the enigmatic string of murders, unfolding in Trichy. The movie brilliantly portrays Lokanathan as a seasoned and no-nonsense senior officer, contrasting with the character of Prakash, a fresh and inexperienced recruit.

Writer Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja have penned the script. Kalaiselvan Sivaji handled the cinematography for the film. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, adding depth and emotion to the narrative, while Sreejith Sarang edited the footage for a seamless cinematic experience. The film is backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mukesh R Mehta, CV Sarathi, Poonam Mehra, and Sandeep Mehra under the banner of Applause Entertainment, E4 Experiments, and Eprius Studios.